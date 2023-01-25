Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts to be honored by Maxwell Football Club

The awards are continuing to flow in for Philadelphia after a 14-3 season and one local organization is honoring the head coach and quarterback.

Maxwell Football Club Director, Mark Wolpert, announced that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been selected as the winner of the 64th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award and that second-year head coach Nick Sirianni has been chosen as the winner of the 34th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

Hurts and Sirianni will be honored Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Resort.

Also receiving awards at this event will be Caleb Williams – USC (Maxwell Award), Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama (Chuck Bednarik Award), Sean Clifford – Penn State (The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award), Drake Maye –North Carolina (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award), Willie Fritz –Tulane University (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award) and Joe Klecko – New York Jets (The MFC Legends Award presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania).

The Club will be announcing additional winners this week.

Tickets for the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala are available for purchase on the Club’s website https://maxwellfootballclub.org/purchase-tickets/ or by calling 215-643-3833.

Questions concerning any of the Maxwell Football Club’s awards or programs can be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert at info@maxwellfootballclub.org.

Jalen Hurts

only his 3rd NFL season, Hurts exploded into one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons accumulating 3701 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns, and adding an additional 760 yards and 13 scores on the ground. Hurts set an all-time Eagles record with 35 total regular season touchdowns this season while leading the Eagles to a 15-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship game vs the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. In addition to his Bert Bell honor, he was named to the Pro Bowl and also selected as a 2nd team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Hurts joins an elite list of Eagles players including; Norm Van Brocklin (1960), Pete Retzlaff (1965), Ron Jaworski (1980), Randall Cunningham (1988-1990-1998), Michael Vick (2010) and Carson Wentz (2017) to win the Bert Bell Award.

Nick Sirianni

Sirianni has been chosen as the winner of the 34th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

In his 2nd season as head coach, Nick Sirianni has led the Eagles to a 15-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship game, punctuated by a dominating 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. Along the way, the Eagles won the NFC East championship and shattered numerous team records including: most wins in a regular season (14), most points scored in a season (447) and most sacks in a season (70). The Eagles have been dominant on both sides of the ball with a smothering defense and an innovative offense which deploys weapons that are virtually impossible to defend. Prior to being named as the Eagles head coach, Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Sirianni joins former Eagles Coaches, Ray Rhodes (1995), Andy Reid (2000-2002-2010), Chip Kelly (2013), and Doug Pederson (2017) as winners of the Greasy Neale Coach of the Year Award.

