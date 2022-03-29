Eagles’ Nick Sirianni hints at big competition among young cornerbacks

Is Eagles’ other starting corner already on the roster? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Eagles still have five months before the start of the 2022 season to find another starting cornerback.

But even if they don’t, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni thinks they have some options in house.

Sirianni on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in South Florida talked up the team’s stable of young cornerbacks and intimated that one of them could end up earning a starting job for the upcoming season.

“Those guys have a great opportunity this year and we believe in those guys,” Sirianni said on Tuesday when asked about younger players on his roster he expects to see a jump from in 2022. “We believe in the skillsets that they have, we believe in the competitiveness, the toughness, the character, the football IQ, the love of football that those guys have. I’m really excited to see how that plays out.

“There’s four young guys, and we obviously have two great veterans there with Avonte (Maddox) and with (Darius) Slay, and then we have four young guys that are vying for a position. What a battle that’s going to be this year to be able to see who steps up and takes the position. I’m excited for those guys.”

While Sirianni talked up the Eagles’ handful of young cornerbacks, it’s also fair to point out that the Eagles didn’t sign veteran Steven Nelson until July 25 last year.

So there’s still plenty of time to add a veteran player and plug him in at the CB2 spot. Heck, Nelson is still on the open market and might remain a possibility.

And then there’s the draft next month too.

For now, though, the Eagles know they have Slay as their CB1 and Maddox as a reliable slot corner. That presumably leaves the CB2 job, held by Nelson in 2021, vacant.

Sirianni on Tuesday mentioned the following players by name: Zech McPherason, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr. In addition to those four, the Eagles also have Josiah Scott on the roster.

Those five cornerbacks are all 24 or younger and were added within the last calendar year. They spent most or all of last season getting coached up by defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, assistant DBs coach D.K. McDonald and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is a former DBs coach himself.

“I can’t wait to see how those guys develop their game because they’re going to have some great coaches,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles haven’t had a ton of luck using high draft picks on cornerbacks in their recent history but accumulating a bunch of young, talented and raw corners can be viewed as a numbers game. If one of them hits big, then it was all worth it.

Here’s a look at all five of their corners who are 24 or younger:

Zech McPhearson (Age: 24)

The Eagles used a fourth-round pick to draft McPhearson out of Texas Tech last season. They really liked what they saw from him at the 2021 Hula Bowl. As a rookie, McPhearson (5-11, 191) played 179 defensive snaps (16%) as the Eagles’ top backup outside corner. But he had a bigger role on special teams, where he played 325 snaps (73%) to lead the team. He was one of their top gunners on the punt team.

Tay Gowan (Age: 24)

When the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals in October, Gowan was the player they got back in the deal. At 6-foot-1, Gowan has more prototypical length as an outside cornerback. The Eagles liked him in the pre-draft process last year but the Cardinals took him in the sixth round out of UCF. Arriving during the season, Gowan was active for just two games and played just 44 defensive snaps; 28 of those came in the regular season finale against the Cowboys.

Mac McCain III (Age: 24)

During the 2021 season, the Eagles and Broncos played tug-o-war with the undrafted corner out of North Carolina A&T. McCain (6-0, 175) bounced back and forth between Philly and Denver but played in two total games, both for the Eagles, as a rookie. His 11 defensive snaps came in the regular season finale.

Kary Vincent Jr. (Age: 23)

The Eagles got Vincent in November from the Broncos for a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Broncos drafted Vincent in the seventh round out of LSU last year. Vincent didn’t see any game action with the Broncos but the Eagles played him in two games. It was Vincent who got the start opposite McPhearson in Week 17. He got that nod over Gowan and McCain.

Josiah Scott (Age: 23)

Scott came to the Eagles in a trade in May. The Eagles gave up CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick to get him. Scott missed some time with an injury but ended up playing in 13 games for the Eagles last year and saw his special teams role increase as the season went on. Scott was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round in 2020 out of Michigan State. Sirianni didn’t mention Scott by name and that could be because the Eagles view the 5-foot-9 corner — nicknamed the Gnat — as a slot-only option.