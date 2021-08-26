Eagles Nick Sirianni gives insight on how he and OC Shane Steichen will formulate gameplans

The Eagles hired a former offensive coordinator to be their new head coach, and then he subsequently hired a younger version of himself.

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are two of the youngest offensive minds in the NFL, but both men are exceptionally creative and on the cutting edge of today’s NFL. After wrapping up joint sessions with the Jets on Wednesday, Sirianni was asked by The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia about the Eagles game plan and how they’ll go about the process of scripting plays at the beginning of regular-season games.

Sirianni gave some insight into how he and Steichen will approach the playcalling and game-planning process.

“As far as the openers go — you’re saying the first 15, talking through that? Yeah, there is a checklist of things we like to hit. Obviously, I’m going to keep that in-house, but I’ve done a ton of studying on that. Every place I’ve been, whether it’s been last year obviously as the coordinator last three years as the coordinator, or even as a quarterback coach or a receiver coach, and always with [former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach] Frank [Reich] when Frank was coordinator even back in our days in San Diego, we did those openers together.”

“A lot of things that — you want to get to a fast start. A lot of things that you like and you think are going to work out well, and that’s kind of how we think through it. There is a lot of different things we look at of how we want to start a game, how we want to marry things together, et cetera.”

The game plan certainly will be centered around getting Jalen Hurts some easy throws early on while allowing Miles Sanders and the running game to formulate the tempo for the first series or two.

