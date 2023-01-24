What Eagles' Nick Sirianni finds most impressive about 49ers' DeMeco Ryans

What Eagles' Sirianni finds most impressive about Ryans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was unstoppable in their 38-7 NFC Divisional Playoff victory over the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni understands that it will be a different contest against the 49ers' defense NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Philadelphia, praising DeMeco Ryans' -- San Francisco's defensive coordinator -- coaching.

"Like, I see [Ryans'] players genuinely selling out," Sirianni told reporters Monday. "And you can see their interactions in the game right when you watch it on television. Like, you see those guys playing really hard for him.

"Why does a player play really hard for a coach? I think one thing that happens is they really recognize that that coach cares about them as a person. They really recognize that that coach is genuinely making them better. So, again, am I in their meetings and hearing how DeMeco Ryans is making guys better? No, but I see it that obviously, that he is doing that and that these guys love to play for him."

Ryans' ability to have the 49ers' defense as one of the top units in the NFL hasn't gone unnoticed. The 38-year-old is interviewing for head coaching positions for the 2023 NFL season, which Sirianni expected.

"So [the coaching style] speaks a lot to [coach Ryans] because he's gotten the most, obviously, and they got really good players, but he's gotten a lot out of those guys," Sirianni said.

"And so it's no surprise to me that he's one of the hot head coaching candidates coming up for this year. And I got a lot of respect for that. This is a really well-coached football team. And we'll have to be on our stuff this week."

Both teams are one win away from Super Bowl LVII and the game could be determined by the battle the 49ers' defense will have against the Eagles' offense.

