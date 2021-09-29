Eagles’ Nick Sirianni finally accepts some blame for run-pass ratio vs. Cowboys

Sirianni finally accepts some blame for run-pass ratio vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni appeared on 94WIP Wednesday morning for his weekly appearance with Angelo Cataldi and it went about as you’d expect following a 41-21 loss to the hated Dallas Cowboys.

“Nick, I can tell you what the fans want corrected first. It’s your play-calling.”

The Eagles had just three rushing attempts from their running backs on Monday Night Football. And despite a big-gainer of 24 yards, Miles Sanders finished the game with just two rushing attempts.

After the game, Sirianni attempted to explain away the run-pass ratio by mentioning the lack of plays, penalties and the fact that the Eagles got behind on the scoreboard.

He used some of that reasoning in his explanation to Cataldi before finally admitting he’s at fault too.

“Do I want to run the ball more? Absolutely,” Sirianni said. “Absolutely. That’s my job to get that fixed. Some of it is situational football, some of it is my play-calling. I gotta get more runs called and that’s just the way the game went the other day and we’re working to fix that.”

Before taking some of the blame, Sirianni said the second pass of the game to Quez Watkins was a called RPO, so it was a run play that became a pass. Because of the RPOs in the offense, there were likely a few of them on Monday night.

He also talked about the Eagles’ getting in backed-up territory and that they decided to pass the ball there. And then, he said, they got behind and needed to throw.

Of course, the Eagles’ offensive line had a serious weight advantage over the Cowboys’ OL and their three passes from that backed up drive in the first quarter led to a quick 3-and-out and a punt.

And then the Eagles did end up down 20-7 but that’s actually when Miles Sanders got his only two carries. After a 3-and-out on the ensuing drive from the Cowboys in the second quarter, the Eagles got the ball back at the same spot on the field (with 3:57 remaining in the half and all three timeouts) and then suddenly went away from the run again.

When asked by Cataldi if his bosses have any influence over the Eagles’ run-pass ratio — we’ve all heard about Jeff Lurie’s affinity for the passing game — Sirianni said no.

“What I gotta do is call the plays that I think are going to be the best plays to win the football game,” he said. “I’ve had nothing but support for the people above me. Unwavering support from the people above me. Again, all I’m trying to do is best call the plays that are going to help us win the football game, period.”

