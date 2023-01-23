Eagles’ Nick Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration

Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon.

All good now, though.

“He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”

In the fourth quarter of the game, Brown was clearly dealing with some sort of lower-body injury and was seen limping around a little bit. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that Brown told the Eagles after the game that he was fine.

The Eagles will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday, when they will have to release their first injury report of the week. So we’ll see if Brown is on there. Brown was on the injury report a few weeks ago with a knee injury but has been on there only as a rest guy in recent weeks.

As for the frustration on Saturday night, the Eagles ran all over the Giants, grinding out 268 yards on the ground, but didn’t do a ton through the air. Jalen Hurts threw for just 154 yards in the win.

Brown was targeted 6 times but had just 3 catches for 22 yards. That 22-yard performance was his second-lowest output in his impressive season.

And after Hurts and Brown failed to connect on a deep ball dagger in the fourth quarter, Brown was clearly frustrated. Sirianni checked on him on the sideline.

“Of course he’s always going to want the ball. He’s a really good player,” Sirianni said. “Not really anybody had a lot of targets or a lot of opportunities because we were running the ball so well. But that’s what you want from your receivers, to want to have the football. Part of the reason why receivers are good is because they want and crave the football to change the game.

“But make no mistake about it, he was thrilled that we won the football game, always wants to be involved in the plan, he blocked his butt off. You can see how excited he was when he sprang that block for DeVonta’s touchdown. But, you know, he was obviously really excited and celebrated in the locker room with us after the win.”

Brown, 25, had an incredible regular season in his first year with the Eagles. He was named to his second Pro Bowl, catching 88 passes for nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. And the Eagles will need him to be at his best against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

