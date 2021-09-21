Eagles NFL power rankings roundup: Week 3

The Eagles are 1-1 after suffering a 17-11 setback to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the NFL regular season.

After dropping the home opener, the Birds will travel to Dallas to face the hated Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

With Week 2 in the books, here’s a roundup of power rankings for Week 3.

ESPN -- 21

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) is knocked out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) after a catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 21 Fantasy surprise: WR Quez Watkins He entered training camp as a reserve but earned playing time with one electrifying play after another this summer. We're now seeing that translate to the regular season, as Watkins hauled in a 91-yard reception against the 49ers on Sunday and finished with two catches for 117 yards. He'll likely be boom or bust week to week, but if you catch him at the right time, Watkins might just go off for you. -- Tim McManus

NFL.com -- 20

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates with center Landon Dickerson (69) after his two point conversion against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 17

Story continues

The Eagles dominated the 49ers for most of the first half on Sunday and still found themselves trailing as they headed to the tunnel. When the dust cleared on a 17-11 loss, Philadelphia was left to make peace with the opportunities wasted: Jalen Reagor stepping out of bounds prior to a long touchdown catch, a Quez Watkins 91-yard reception somehow producing zero points, a Derek Barnett unnecessary roughness penalty that whittled away precious time in the fourth quarter. The Eagles deserve credit for hanging tough with a talented San Francisco team, but that was also a winnable game they let slip away. The challenge to bounce back will be greater with Brandon Graham lost for the season with an Achilles injury.

The Ringer -- 21

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to avoid a tackle by linebacker Eric Wilson #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

CBS Sports -- 23

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty (23) is pushed out of bounds by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 22

They did some good things against the 49ers but blew early chances to take a grasp of the game. You can't do that against good teams, and they paid for it.

Bleacher Report -- 22

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) breaks up a pass attempt to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 22

In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles got the Jalen Hurts they hoped the young quarterback would become in his second season. In Week 2, the Eagles got the Jalen Hurts who was equal parts electrifying and maddening as a rookie. Hurts once again picked up yards with his legs Sunday against the Niners; his 82 yards on 10 carries led the team. But his passing line wasn't nearly as good as the week before: 12 completions on 23 attempts for 190 yards. With that said, Hurts' so-so day was far from the worst thing that happened to the Eagles on Sunday. Per Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was carted off the field with what is believed to be a season-ending Achilles tear. "The Eagles aren't a bad team," Davenport said. "They certainly aren't the worst team in the division. (Looking at you, New York.) But losing their defensive leader and best pass-rusher is a major blow to a team that doesn't have much margin for error."

Sports Illustrated -- 22

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Genard Avery (58) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

22. Philadelphia Eagles (1–1)

Last week: Loss vs. San Francisco, 17–11 Next week: at Dallas (Monday) The Eagles were among the biggest surprises of Week 1, but scoring just 11 points in the follow-up game against the 49ers takes some of the shine off a 32-point effort in Atlanta. The Eagles have plenty of veterans, but at the start of a new era with a first-year coach and young quarterback, more ups and downs should be expected.

USA Today -- 22

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (97) in action against Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata (68) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

22. Eagles (22):

No team in the NFC is running the ball better, but Philly couldn't finish Sunday. Among its nine drives were four punts, a blocked field goal, a failed fourth-and-goal and a kneeldown before halftime. Still, Eagles may have ingredients to be NFC East's dark horse.

Sporting News: 19

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) snaps the ball to quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

19. Philadelphia Eagles 1-1 (18)

The Eagles have found their quarterback in Jalen Hurts for now, but despite his high dual-threat floor, his inexperience will show at times in tougher games such as Week 2 vs. the 49ers. The offensive line and defense are going back to being strengths, which can be helpful assets in trying to edge the Cowboys for the NFC East down the line.

1

1