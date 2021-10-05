Eagles NFL power rankings roundup Week 5: Philadelphia stays in the top 25

The Eagles are getting better despite falling to 1-3 on the season, and even after giving up 40+ points for the second straight week, things are looking up.

Tuesday is the NFL’s power rankings day and despite a third straight loss, the Birds remained in the top-25 on most lists around the league.

USA Today

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith stretches during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Previous rankings Eagles (24):

Rookie WR DeVonta Smith is showing some signs of life, catching seven balls for 122 yards Sunday after totaling 11 for 115 in the first three weeks.

Touchdown Wire

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

Last week: 26

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs last week, running into a Kansas City team looking to take their frustrations out on somebody. The Chiefs rolled with 42 points and the Eagles shot themselves in the foot with red-zone penalties. But Philly QB Jalen Hurts did show some signs.

ESPN

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Miles Sanders #26 against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Biggest surprise: RB Miles Sanders’ usage

Why it’s a surprise: Sanders is the Eagles’ lead back, yet only has 37 carries through four games — which is tied for 33rd in the NFL with the Cowboys’ No. 2 running back Tony Pollard and Jets rookie Michael Carter. He has nine rushes total in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, rookie Kenneth Gainwell (89 total yards and a TD vs. Chiefs) is heating up. Sanders and QB Jalen Hurts were expected to be a dynamic 1-2 punch out of the backfield, but it’s been slow going for Sanders to start. — Tim McManus

Pro Football Talk

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni argues with the referees over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles (1-3, No. 25):

Nick Sirianni apparently is adding one highlighter to his hat for each game they lose.

CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass attempt to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

EAGLES

At 1-3, they are quickly falling behind in the division race. Jalen Hurts did some really good things against the Chiefs, which gives them hope.

NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

25

Philadelphia Eagles

1-3

Previous rank: No. 22

The Eagles rolled up over 450 yards of offense on the Chiefs and never had to send their punter on the field. It was another promising effort by the offense, but also another game filled with unforced errors that doomed Philly to its third straight loss. The Eagles had three touchdowns taken off the board by penalties in drives that eventually ended with field goals. Longtime NFL personnel man Mike Lombardi calls these instances “four-point plays” for the number of points you leave on the field by trading a touchdown/PAT for a field goal. The math ain’t pretty: The Eagles had three “four-point plays” on Sunday in a game they lost by 12. Nick Sirianni’s team needs to clean it up.

Bleacher Report

25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

Last Week: 23

Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Kansas City 42-30

In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles blasted the Falcons in Atlanta. Things have gone downhill since. Defensively, that slide has become an avalanche. After getting gouged for 471 yards and 42 points by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Eagles have allowed over 40 points in back-to-back contests. The Eagles had three touchdowns nullified by penalties in Week 4 and were 3-of-6 in the red zone—mistakes that didn’t sit well with first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. “You’re furious that you’re 1-3,” Sirianni told reporters. “The self-inflicted wounds have got to stop.” A bright spot Sunday was the play of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for a career-high 387 yards. But things won’t get any easier for Hurts and the reeling Eagles. After a trip to Charlotte to face the Panthers in Week 5, Philly hosts the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on a short week before a trip to Las Vegas. 1-3 could be 1-6 before long.

