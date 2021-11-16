Eagles NFL power rankings roundup Week 11: Philadelphia soars after road win

The Eagles have a difficult stretch ahead from the standpoint that there’s no room for error, and the team likely needs to win 5 of 7 games to get into the playoffs.

After racking up over 214-yards rushing and dominating a Broncos team that had previously dominated the Cowboys, Philadelphia has the NFL on notice, as they eye a potential late-season rush towards the post-season.

The Week 11 power rankings are out and the Birds are soaring into the top-20 with the Saints heading to town.

New York Post -- 21

21. Philadelphia Eagles, 4-6 (26)

Pro Football Network -- 20

20) Philadelphia Eagles

This might be a “hot take,” but I don’t think this is necessarily a bad football team. Philadelphia’s losses are against Dallas, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Recently, the Eagles showed they could employ multiple offensive game plans depending on the opponent. They’ve gone incredibly run-heavy at times and thrown the ball quite a bit at others. But it’s clear this offense has taken a step forward as they’ve leaned on allowing Jalen Hurts to play to his strength as a runner. Now, sustainability will always be a question, simply because you don’t want your QB getting hurt running 10+ times a game. However, as Hurts continues to progress as a passer, he gives them the ability to compete in games. Against a strong Broncos secondary, Hurts played well for the most part, aside from one decently unattractive interception when the game was already out of hand.

NFL.com -- 21

Rank

21

5

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

4-6

Previous rank: No. 26 If the Eagles go on to make a dash to the playoffs this season (not a pipe dream in the wide-open NFC Wild Card race), we might point to Darius Slay’s 83-yard fumble return as the season’s turning point. On the final play of the third quarter, Slay scooped up Melvin Gordon’s fumble, fumbled the ball himself, then recovered and dashed nearly untouched to the end zone to silence the fans at Mile High and send the Eagles to their fourth road victory in six tries. With a steadily improving Jalen Hurts under center, the Eagles have a chance to make some noise if their defense can continue to deliver impact plays like we saw from “Big Play Slay” on Sunday.

USA Today -- 21

21. Eagles (22): Good luck figuring them out. Philadelphia is 4-2 on the road with an average margin of victory of three TDs, but 0-4 at Lincoln Financial Field – though three of the defeats are by six points or fewer. But keep an eye on this team, which owns the NFC’s easiest schedule the rest of the way.

Bleacher Report -- 21

21. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)

Last Week: 25 Week 10 Result: Won at Denver 30-13 The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have found a winning formula. In recent weeks, the Eagles have dedicated themselves to running the football. Against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Philly peeled off 40 carries for 214 yards for an average of 5.4 yards per tote. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters after the game that it felt good for his squad to be the one dictating tempo on a weekly basis. “It seems like we’re finding that groove. We’re making that progress that we want to make as a football team and as an offense,” Hurts said. “We want to go out there and be consistent in whatever way we decide to attack the defense. Whether it be running it 40 times, whatever it is, we want to be efficient as a football team and as an offense.” Despite winning two of three, the Eagles are still two games under .500 and well off the pace in the NFC East. But with five of their last seven games coming against teams that currently have a losing record, if the Eagles keep playing well, Philly might be able to get back into the wild-card conversation in the NFC.

