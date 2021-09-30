Eagles NFL power rankings roundup Week 4: Philadelphia drops after loss to Dallas

After an upset win over the Falcons in Week 1, the Eagles have quickly fallen back to earth, losing two straight games to NFC opponents.

After a 41-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, Philadelphia is sliding in national power rankings.

NFL.com

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts as he watches the video board during the second quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 22

Previous rank: No. 20

The Eagles will not enjoy watching film of a dispiriting 41-21 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys on Monday night. The Philadelphia offense never got in gear, the defense gave up too many big plays, and a general air of sloppiness permeated the air for an Eagles team that was flagged 13 times for 86 yards. A defensive touchdown early and garbage-time score late made the final tally slightly more respectable, but the Eagles need to get better on both sides of the ball if they want to stay in the NFC East race. The road ahead is foreboding: Over the next four weeks, Philly gets last season’s Super Bowl teams (the Chiefs and Bucs) and two undefeated squads (Panthers and Raiders). Buckle up.

ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

24. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Team QBR: 56.0

QBR rank: 17th

Jalen Hurts was lights out in Week 1 and cooled considerably in Week 2, and the numbers landed him right in the middle heading into Monday night. He has been extremely effective with his legs (144 rushing yards and a TD) while getting the ball out quicker and with better accuracy in the passing game. And he didn’t turn the ball over in the first two games, before throwing two interceptions on Monday. If he can play more like he did the first two tilts, the Eagles will end up in a much better place than most predicted at the start of the season. Greater consistency as a passer will be the key to Hurts’ success. — Tim McManus

USA Today

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

24. Eagles

Previous rank: (22)

Jalen Hurts jerseys have been flying off the shelves recently, but you still have to wonder if they’re good long-term investments – especially in Philadelphia.

CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, left, defends as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches out to make a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

24.

Previous ranking: 23

With two straight losses, they are reeling now. The showing against the Cowboys was awful. They couldn’t stop Dallas and they couldn’t move the ball. They got abused.

The ringer

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

Pro Football Talk

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

25. Eagles

Previous Rank (1-2, No. 25):

They’re clearly not on the same level as the Cowboys.

Sporting News

Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

20. Philadelphia Eagles 1-2

Previous Rank: (19)

Jalen Hurts has played OK but the offense will continue to have some inconsistency while the defense looks decent again, save for the Cowboys disaster. The Eagles failed to have a big early moment under Nick Sirianni in Dallas.

The Athletic

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris (28) defends during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

24. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

Previous rank: 21

Week 3 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 41-21

Surprise! Three weeks into the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles have no offensive identity. Kudos to Jalen Hurts for accepting blame for the offensive ineptitude Monday night against Dallas, but this is far bigger than him. Who are the Eagles? What is the actual offensive plan for Hurts? No one should have expected Hurts or the Eagles to be a refined product this early into what could be a long rebuild, but you’d have hoped for more of a plan than motivational sayings and just hoping to keep up with more established offenses like the Cowboys.

