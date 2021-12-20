Eagles’ NFL playoff chances as they wait for postponed game vs. Washington

Eagles don’t get any playoff help from Sunday’s games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Instead of playing on Sunday, the Eagles instead sat back and watched the slate of games.

It wasn’t a very good Sunday for them.

Landon Dickerson landed on the COVID list and then the Eagles didn’t get any favorable results in the games that were played. Not only did the 49ers beat the Falcons, but the Saints upset the Buccaneers.

Now the 49ers and Saints hold the final two wildcard spots in the NFC:

*1. Packers (11-3, 1st in NFC North)

2. Cowboys (10-4, 1st in NFC East)

3. Buccaneers (10-4, 1st in NFC South)

4. Cardinals (10-4, 1st in NFC West)

5. Rams (9-4, 2nd in NFC West)

6. 49ers (8-6, 3rd in NFC West)

7. Saints (7-7, 2nd in NFC South)

—

8. Washington (6-7, 2nd in NFC East)

9. Minnesota (6-7, 2nd in NFC North)

10. Eagles (6-7, 3rd in NFC East)

11. Falcons (6-8, 3rd in NFC South)

12. Seahawks (5-8, 4th in NFC West)

13. Panthers (5-9, 4th in NFC South)

* - Clinched division

As the Eagles watch Monday Night Football tonight, they’ll be rooting for the Bears (4-9) to take down the Vikings (6-7). That’s another very important game for the Eagles.

If you’re wondering, the FiveThirtyEight had the Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs after their bye week at 38%. As of Monday morning, that’s down to 30%. But here are a few scenarios that could unfold the next couple days and what they would do to the Eagles’ playoff chances:

Vikings loss, Eagles win: 49%

Vikings win, Eagles win: 36%

Vikings loss, Eagles loss: 9%

Vikings win, Eagles loss: 5%

Based on those potential outcomes, the Monday Night Football game and the Eagles’ home game against Washington the next day could go a long way to determining a playoff spot.

Here’s an updated look at some scenarios from Deniz Selman, who does a great job with this every year:

So the Eagles will very likely get to the playoffs if they’re able to win out and finish with a 10-7 record. They’ll need more help to get into the postseason winning three of four down the stretch.