Do the Eagles have the NFL’s most complete offense in 2022?

Offensive balance is the key to success in the NFL, and through the first two weeks of the 2022 season, no team has been more efficient than the Eagles.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has been accurate and timely with the football, while offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is dialing up the perfect blend of run-pass ratio to keep opposing defenses off-balance.

PFF recently looked at the dropback efficiency and designed run efficiency for all 32 NFL teams, and no organization is running as smoothly on the field as the Eagles.

Updated offensive run and pass efficiency percentiles – Eagles the most complete offense

– Bills and Ravens the best passing teams, not good running the ball

– Bengals struggling in both phases pic.twitter.com/awb4CIesxK — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 20, 2022

Philadelphia is averaging 31 points per game and has scored eight touchdowns, with 52 first downs and an equal balance of passing and rushing first down conversions.

The Eagles have converted 56.67% of their third-down opportunities and 66.67% of fourth-down chances.

No offense is perfect, but if Philadelphia can continue this usage rate, they’ll be a strong contender for the top seed in the NFC.

Takeaways and observations from Eagles impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2

Eagles snap count vs. Vikings: Breakdown, observations from Week 2

Instant analysis of Eagles 24-7 beatdown of Vikings in Week 2

Twitter reacts to Eagles CB Darius Slay shutting down Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 2

