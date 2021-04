The NFL draft is upon us and we’re less than an hour away from the Jaguars selecting Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall.

The rumors will be flowing up until the Eagles are on the clock and there’s been some discussion of a Kwity Paye or Christian Barmore selection at No. 12 overall.

Tune in here for a running live blog, rumors, and draft updates.

***

A Twitter List by thacover2NFL