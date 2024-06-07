Eagles NFL Draft grades: Jaylx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to stack talent onto one of the most impressively talented defensive groups in the entire league. With the selection of Chirstian Houston edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, Philadelphia stacks even more developmental players to get after the quarterback.

Hunt is not a projected starter and could have a hard time seeing the field a ton early on given the depth that is in the Eagles’ pass rushing bullpen. With four veterans firmly ahead of the rookie it will allow him plenty of time to develop his natural raw talent and potentially see the field next season.

A physical specimen with plenty of athleticism to show off, Hunt found himself the perfect team to land with as he will have little pressure to produce right away. Houston did not quite have the sack production you’d like to see given his talent, and will need to mold himself into a more effective player at the next level.

Grade: C

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire