Eagles NFL Draft grade: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa 40th overall

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to improve their secondary by trading up early into the second round to nab Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall selection.

DeJean projects as an immediate starter in the Philadelphia secondary in whatever role they have imagined for the versatile defensive man. Now paired with fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell, it will allow DeJean to play mostly inside either as the nickel or at one of the safety spots.

Versatile, quick, and instinctive, DeJean was perhaps the best defensive back in all of college football last year, constantly creating big plays and turnovers in the Iowa secondary. Expect DeJean to make big plays early for the Birds.

Grade: A

