Eagles NFL Draft: Caleb Farley says he’s the best CB and teams know it

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are likely to select a cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft, bypassing the opportunity to land Ja’Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts.

The most talked-about prospects have been Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn thanks to Caleb Farley opting out of the 2020 season and then having back surgery.

The Virginia Tech All-American is healthy and talking the talk, telling Sirius XM that he’s the best cover guy on the board.

“I know that I”m the best cornerback. Teams pretty much know I”m the best as well.”

Farley’s back presents an injury risk for the Eagles and 31 other teams, but if not for the surgery, he might have been the first or second cornerback taken this year.

A freakish athlete, Farley could end up being the best of the three.

NFL Draft: 10 CB prospects that fit into Jonathan Gannon's defensive scheme

