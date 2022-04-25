Eagles NFL Draft: 5 WR prospects that excel at getting yards after the catch

It’s NFL draft week and the Eagles find themselves in a scenario where they have many holes on the roster to address, but they also have plenty of draft capital to add several dynamic playmakers.

One position of need is at the wide receiver position, where Philadelphia has to urgently add a player that can make things happen after the catch.

Whether it be players from the SEC, Big-10, or Pac-12, the draft is full of versatile playmakers that can impact a game at all three levels.

Here are five wide receiver prospects for the Eagles that excel at getting yards after the catch.

Drake London, USC

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

London has excelled at getting yards after the catch despite having one of the bigger frames at the position.

Whether it be about putting him in motion or clearing out for underneath mismatches, London did a fantastic job of showing elusiveness in the open field.

Drake London has been special after the catch since he was a FR pic.twitter.com/CzS19ehqpc — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 28, 2022

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fastest wide receivers to enter the draft in recent history, Williams is electric with the football and could be a player to watch.

Most explosive WR in the draft and a top ten talent in the class. You want more juice in the Patriots offense? Enter Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/7dRJdobQV2 — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) March 2, 2022

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The apparent next Deebo Samuel, Treylon Burks is spectacular with the ball in his hands, at all three levels.

Treylon Burks reached a top speed of 22.6 MPH on this play in week 3. No NFL player reached a top speed higher than that this season and only Raheem Mostert did the year before. But Burks didn’t get out of the blocks well at the combine so he is probably slow 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qE0rVkPXVW — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) April 17, 2022

George Pickens, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fastest rising prospects, Pickens is Terrell Owens strong, with the electric speed to match.

Lamar Jackson throwing to George Pickens would be such a fun connection pic.twitter.com/kaxaf80MXB — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 22, 2022

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Oct 16, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir was used exclusively as a slot option and he’s electric with the ball in his hands and does a remarkable job of maintaining his balance and creating yards after the catch.

"I've tried to model [my game] after Cooper Kupp"@BroncoSportsFB WR Khalil Shakir tells us why he looks up to @CooperKupp 👇 pic.twitter.com/uSqfJiDFjY — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 18, 2022

