Eagles NFL Draft: 5 WR prospects that excel at getting yards after the catch

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

It’s NFL draft week and the Eagles find themselves in a scenario where they have many holes on the roster to address, but they also have plenty of draft capital to add several dynamic playmakers.

One position of need is at the wide receiver position, where Philadelphia has to urgently add a player that can make things happen after the catch.

Whether it be players from the SEC, Big-10, or Pac-12, the draft is full of versatile playmakers that can impact a game at all three levels.

Here are five wide receiver prospects for the Eagles that excel at getting yards after the catch.

Drake London, USC

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

London has excelled at getting yards after the catch despite having one of the bigger frames at the position.

Whether it be about putting him in motion or clearing out for underneath mismatches, London did a fantastic job of showing elusiveness in the open field.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fastest wide receivers to enter the draft in recent history, Williams is electric with the football and could be a player to watch.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The apparent next Deebo Samuel, Treylon Burks is spectacular with the ball in his hands, at all three levels.

George Pickens, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fastest rising prospects, Pickens is Terrell Owens strong, with the electric speed to match.

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Oct 16, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir was used exclusively as a slot option and he’s electric with the ball in his hands and does a remarkable job of maintaining his balance and creating yards after the catch.

