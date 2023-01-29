Eagles news: Report: Colts reportedly line up second interview with Eagles' Shane Steichen

Colts reportedly line up second interview with Shane Steichen originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Shane Steichen will interview a second time for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

Adam Schefter tweeted that the Colts plan to meet again with Steichen, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the last two years.

Steichen interviewed for the first time with the Colts remotely on Jan. 14. If the Eagles win the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Steichen would be allowed to interview with the Colts this coming week.

The irony here is that Steichen worked under former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich with the Chargers in 2014 and 2015. The Colts fired Reich nine games into this past season and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Panthers hired Reich last week for their head coaching vacancy.

With Steichen calling the plays, the Eagles this year ranked No. 3 in the NFL in offense, No. 5 in rushing offense, third in first downs, fourth in 3rd-down conversions and third in points per game.

They face the 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at the Linc with a berth in Super Bowl LVII at stake.

Steichen, 37, also interviewed for the Panthers and Texans openings. The Panthers hired Reich on Wednesday, and the Texans are widely reported to be hiring 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who played for the Eagles from 2012 through 2015.

Other candidates for the Colts’ opening include former Eagles running back Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator; former Eagles quarterback Mike Kafka, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator; Saturday, and Ryans.

Of the Eagles’ last 10 offensive coordinators, five went on to become NFL head coaches: Rich Kotite, Jon Gruden, Brad Childress, Pat Shurmur and Reich.

If the Eagles do lose Steichen, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo are the top internal candidates to replace him.