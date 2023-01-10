Eagles news: Nick Sirianni talks Jalen Hurts’ pain threshold, Josh Sweat improving and more

The Eagles are 14-3 and set to get healthy after earning the NFC’s lone bye week after a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

While other playoff teams are preparing for Super Wild Card weekend, Philadelphia is “self-scouting” and looking to get several key contributors healthy for next weekend’s divisional round.

On Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on Josh Sweat, Jalen Hurts’ pain threshold, and other teams trying to poach his assistants.

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’ head coach talked about his quarterback playing with pain against the Giants and potentially playing with pain throughout the NFC playoffs.

On Jalen Hurts’ shoulder, Nick Sirianni said they knew it was going to “hurt like hell” in Giants game and said it came out sore. Said he couldn’t answer whether Hurts would be playing through pain the rest of the way. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 10, 2023

Sirianni on Josh Sweat

Sweat logged a career-high 11 sacks this season and Sirianni is hopeful he’ll be available for the divisional round.

Coach Sirianni gives an update on Josh Sweat. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MzqAZzwmdD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2023

Sirianni on Eagles assistants getting interviews

Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon are leading candidates to land head coaching jobs and the Eagles’ head coach has been preparing for two years.

Predicts that Gannon will wear a nicer suit to the interview than Steichen. https://t.co/TRr7PQjxLf — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 10, 2023

