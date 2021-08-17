Eagles news: Kerryon Johnson, 2 others waived

Eagles waive Kerryon Johnson, 2 others as roster trimming begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon waived veteran running back Kerryon Johnson as they began the process of whittling down their roster.

Johnson (knee), OL Luke Juriga (ankle) and OL Casey Tucker (biceps) were all waived with injury designations, which means if they clear waivers they will revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve list.

The Eagles needed to be down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. After cutting Adrian Killins and Caleb Wilson earlier in the week, they needed to make these three moves on Tuesday.

Johnson, 24, has a history of knee injuries so when he popped up on the Eagles’ injury report with a knee injury a few days ago it seemed ominous. Once a second-round pick in Detroit, Johnson’s career has been derailed by those injuries. Early in Eagles camp he looked OK, but aside from a few nice plays never really stood out.

With Johnson gone, Jordan Howard seems like a much safer bet to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster to provide a veteran presence in the running back room.

Cutting Juriga is a bit of a surprise as well. He just got injured in Monday’s practice and was listed as day-to-day. An undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan last year, Jurigia spent his rookie season between the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster. He was a guy who seemed like he had a legit shot to make the 53-man roster.

And then there’s Tucker, the veteran offensive tackle. He actually got off to a good start in camp before suffering the injury to his biceps.

The Eagles technically have 86 players right now but DE Matt Leo has an international player exemption.

The next cut day is Aug. 24. The Eagles will need to be down to 80 players by 4 p.m. on that date and then down to 53 on Aug. 31.

