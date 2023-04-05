Eagles news: Kenneth Gainwell set for breakout season; Broderick Jones a prospect to watch?

The NFL draft is fast approaching, and as the Eagles look for a quick retool on the defensive side of the ball, a third-year running back could be set for a breakout season.

Philadelphia lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers and signed Rashaad Penny,, but Gainwell could be the straw that stirs everyone’s drinks in 2023.

The Eagles will make a movie at offensive line in this month’s draft, but could he take a flier on a road grader from Georgia?

Reuben Frank -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell was the Eagles’ best running back down the stretch, and Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia believes he could be set for a breakout season.

No doubt in my mind Kenny Gainwell can be a 60-catch guy in addition to everything he gives the Eagles as a ball carrier. Consider this: Over the last two years, Gainwell has played only 629 snaps – just 18 ½ per game – but has 56 catches on 79 targets. That’s outstanding efficiency and production in the receiving game as a part-time player. Gainwell is very smooth as a pass catcher, sees the field well, understands where his blockers are and is fast, slippery, elusive and tough. He had issues with drops in training camp last summer but had only two drops during the regular season, and Jalen Hurts seems to really trust him on third down. Since 1990, only four backs drafted in the fifth round or later have had 500 rushing yards, 50 catches and a 4.4 average in their first two years – Terry Allen, Terrell Davis, Jordan Howard and Gainwell. Only Gainwell wasn’t a starter. It’s easy to be excited about Rashaad Penny and his potential, but Gainwell will be RB1 in 2023, and there’s no reason he can’t handle it.

Georgia left tackle for the Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice recently unveiled a solid seven-round mock draft, but the pick at No. 10 overall could shock a few people.

Bypassing the two Ohio State tackles and Peter Skronski, Kempski has Philadelphia taking Georgia Broderick Jones.

A stud left tackle, the 6-4 310-pound Jones didn’t allow a sack in 2022 while also being one of the best run-blockers in the nation.

Eagles now a top fligh free agent destination?

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have added depth and versatility to the roster over the past two off-seasons. Dave Spadaro of the team’s official website recently did a deep dive on Philadelphia turning into a premier free-agent destination.

The Eagles are a destination location in the NFL and that is not to be taken lightly. There is no question that there are other factors to consider when players are making decisions on where to play – finances, positional opportunities, playing time, scheme, etc. – but let’s be clear: Culture has a lot to do with it, too. Players love being in the NovaCare Complex, a home away from home. They love, honestly, how much the organization gives back to the community. They love playing in Philadelphia, one of the great football and sports cities in the world. They love the interaction with the fans, who players understand really, really, truly care. It takes a village to be a top, top, top organization and that’s what the Eagles are and will continue to be.

