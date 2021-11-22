Eagles news: Justin Jefferson’s historic start is the dark cloud hovering over a sunny future

The Eagles wouldn’t have DeVonta Smith on the roster, if not for the epic struggles of 2020, but one can truly daydream and say what-if on Howie Roseman making a different decision in the draft.

Former LSU star Justin Jefferson thought he was headed to Philadelphia during the 2020 NFL draft when the Eagles made an about-face and selected Jalen Reagor.

Jefferson ended up in Minnesota, Philadelphia drafted Jalen Reagor and the rest is going to become bitter history.

21 teams passed on Jefferson during the 2020 NFL Draft, but Philadelphia is the one team that passed on him last.

On Sunday Jefferson became the first Vikings player with 100+ receiving yards in the first quarter since Randy Moss in 1999.

Here’s a breakdown of Jefferson’s dominance over his first 26 NFL games and the trickle-down impact of Roseman passing.

1. Justin Jefferson and what could have been

Jefferson initially thought he was headed to Philadelphia, but then things changed.

Leading up to the draft, you know, they had all of those mock drafts and people sharing their opinions on who is going to go where. A lot of people had me going to Philly. And, I thought I was going to Philly. Honestly. The funny part is, Philly was on the board and then Minnesota called me. At first, I thought it was Philly. But, I answered the phone and it was Minnesota. It’s crazy how all of that happened and everything. But, I’m definitely, definitely, definitely excited that I’m on the Vikings rather than Philly.

Throw it to Justin Jefferson every play

Here’s how Howie Roseman explained the scenario.

“I’d say, one, obviously the guy you are talking (Note: Roseman seemed to mean Jefferson) about had a phenomenal year. It is not like our heads are in the sand and we don’t see that and we didn’t spend a lot of time on that guy. Obviously, I think when you talk to other general managers in this league, if everyone knew what those guys were going to do, they wouldn’t even have been close to the pick we were at, and there were other receivers taken.” “We went into the draft trying to find the right guys for our team in terms of what we thought we needed to have a better offense. That is with a lot of discussion with our scouts, with our coaches. There was definitely a lot of opinions on this draft class and this receiver class for sure. I would also say Jalen is a very young player. He just turned 22. He missed a bunch of games with injuries. He didn’t really have durability issues in college. And sometimes those things over a period of time, they play out. I think about it this morning, I was thinking about the 2010 draft, and how it went with Brandon Graham and the guys that maybe started their careers fresh.”

On Sunday, Jefferson scorched the Packers for 169 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. Once thought of as just a slot receiver, Jefferson can run the entire route tree, getting open against the best cornerbacks.

2. Jefferson's historic pace

Jefferson now has 11 career games with 100+ receiving yards, tying Randy Moss & JuJu Smith-Schuster for 2nd-most in a player’s first two seasons in the Super Bowl era.

Only Odell Beckham’s 15 is more.

3. Comparing the picks

Jefferson now has 2,175 career receiving yards in 25 games, second in the Super Bowl era for a player’s first 25 games, ahead of Victor Cruz (2,032) and Odell Beckham (2,625).

Reagor is still working to find himself in the NFL and Philadelphia’s offense, and through 21 career games with 19 starts, the former TCU star and No. 21 pick has 54 career catches for 566 yards and 3 career touchdowns.

Moving Forward

The potential dread comes in knowing that Jefferson could finish his career with better stats than both Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. On a brighter note, Smith is the true No. 1 receiver, Jalen Hurts is flourishing and the Eagles are likely headed to the playoffs, in front of Jefferson’s Vikings.

Philadelphia will have 3 first picks in the NFL Draft and there’s always the potential to add another like Chris Olave or a free agent like Devante Adams.

But for one night, oh what could have been.

