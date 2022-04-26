Eagles news: Examining the most pressing needs for Philadelphia in the first round?
"Here's what I've been told… their top two priorities going into this draft, wide receiver and edge rusher."
– @RealDGunn on the #Eagles#SportsTakeLive pic.twitter.com/4GideGjJJI
— JAKIB Media Sports (@JAKIBMedia) April 25, 2022
The Eagles have several needs at multiple key positions, but one local insider with insight into the franchise believes they’ll target two positions early on.
Derrick Gunn has been plugged into the NovaCare Complex for years and on a recent episode of Sports Take Live, the veteran NFL reporter says Philadelphia’s top two priorities are at the wide receiver and edge rusher positions.
Adding another dynamic wide receiver to the roster is pertinent for the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, and it’ll help free up DeVonta Smith to excel against the opposition’s No. 2 cornerback at times.
Philadelphia loves to pressure and rush the quarterback organically, and adding a top-tier edge rusher would allow Jonathan Gannon the chance to create pressure without blitzing.
Names like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jameson Williams, Jermaine Johnson, and Garrett Wilson are players to watch if the Eagles look to trade up for a potential Can’t-miss prospect.
