Eagles news: Catch up with Jordan Davis on a Day Off; How A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith feed off each other’s energy

The Eagles are flying high after a 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, and the entire NFL world will now pivot towards the Saturday afternoon matchup against the Cowboys.

With the Dallas rushing attack operating on all cylinders, Christmas Eve offers a prime opportunity for Jordan Davis to showcase his versatility and run-stuffing prowess in front of a national television audience.

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and the NFC No. 1 overall seed with a victory at AT&T Stadium, and this week could be one of the most important in franchise history.

Here’s more Eagles’ news from the past 24 hours, plus Jordan Davis and his favorite activities.

Jordan Davis -- No Days Off

The No. 13 overall pick missed a month rehabbing a high ankle sprain, but if you know anything about former Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jordan Davis, he takes No Days Off.

In this original video from Whistle, Davis hangs out with teammate Nakobe Dean, gets in some bowling, and relaxes like a National Champion and first-round pick should.

Swole Batman-Skinny Batman

With Dallas Goedert out and Jalen Hurts unable to feel his hands, Smith and Brown quietly combined for 307 of Hurts’ 315 total passing yards. It was another career day for Brown, who broke his previous career high with 181 yards on nine receptions during his matchup with Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

Nothing but respect. Hope all is well . Speedy recovery. Great battle! 💯 https://t.co/cS1P8g1raB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) December 19, 2022

Smith finished with 126 yards for his third 100-yard receiving game this season and the most yards since his 169 in the Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Inquirer takes a great look at how both players feed off each other.

