Eagles news: Broncos set to hire Vance Joseph for defensive coordinator position

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2023

Vance Joseph spent Wednesday and Thursday interviewing with the Eagles for their vacant defensive coordinator job, but he’ll now be taking his talents to Denver.

Peter Schrager is reporting that Joseph has been hired as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, replacing Ejiro Evero, who was hired by the Panthers for the same position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire