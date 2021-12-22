Eagles news: New ailments land Miles Sanders, Jordan Mailata on injury report

New ailments land Sanders, Mailata on injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles would never practice the day after a game, but it is Wednesday and that means practice or not, they are required by the NFL to file an injury report.

A theoretical one.

Their injury report is based on who would have participated and to what extent if the Eagles did practice, and both Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata would have missed practice … if the Eagles had one.

The Eagles list Sanders with a quad injury and Mailata with an ankle with the Giants four days off.

Sanders is the second-leading rusher in the NFL over the last four weeks, since returning from a three-game layoff with an ankle injury. He rushed for a career-high 131 yards on just 18 carries Tuesday in the Eagles’ win over Washington but didn’t have a carry after the 11:31 mark of the third quarter, and Jordan Howard finished the game.

Mailata missed the Dallas and Kansas City games earlier this year with a knee injury but has started the last 10.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had the players come into the NovaCare Complex Wednesday for a lifting session, and the Eagles will hold a practice or walkthrough on Thursday and a practice on Friday.

The Eagles listed Jalen Hurts (ankle) and Jordan Howard (knee) as limited, which means they would have participated in some but not all of practice if it were held. Both came into the game with those injuries. Tight end Jack Stoll would have been limited with a knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles also list Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce as non-participants with their usual scheduled Wednesday rest days and Lane Johnson as a limited participant with a rest day.

