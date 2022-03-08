Eagles news: Aaron Rodgers to play at the Linc in 2022 after agreeing to 4-year, $200M deal with Packers
BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.
There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.
Retirement was a real consideration & in the end
🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL regular season and the team from Wisconsin will have Aaron Rodgers under center as the team’s quarterback.
According to Pat McAfee, Rodgers is returning to Green Bay on a cap-friendly deal that benefits both parties.
That deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL according to Ian Rapoport, as the future Hall of Famer will make $200 million over the next four years.