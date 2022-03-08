Eagles news: Aaron Rodgers to play at the Linc in 2022 after agreeing to 4-year, $200M deal with Packers

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.

There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.

Retirement was a real consideration & in the end

🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL

— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022