Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers agrees to historic $200M deal with Packers

Eagles news: Aaron Rodgers to play at the Linc in 2022 after agreeing to 4-year, $200M deal with Packers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL regular season and the team from Wisconsin will have Aaron Rodgers under center as the team’s quarterback.

According to Pat McAfee, Rodgers is returning to Green Bay on a cap-friendly deal that benefits both parties.

That deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL according to Ian Rapoport, as the future Hall of Famer will make $200 million over the next four years.

