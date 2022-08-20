Eagles news: 7 reasons for optimism after joint practices with the Browns

The Eagles’ two-day joint practice sessions with the Browns have wrapped and the organization will enter Sunday’s second preseason contest with even renewed optimism for 2022.

Philadelphia’s expectations are growing after adding Haason Reddick who registered 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. That potential grew even larger after the Eagles upgraded the receiving corps by trading for A.J. Brown on draft weekend and signing the Pro Bowl wideout to a four-year, $100 million deal that included $57 million in guarantees.

After adding Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, Nakobe Dean via the draft, and James Bradberry late in free agency, the Birds are among the best teams in the NFC and are growing confidence with the speedy Dolphins next on the horizon.

With joint practices completed, here are seven reasons for optimism.

Jalen Hurts continued improvement

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year pro returned to training camp with an improved throwing motion and more confidence in his decision-making.

Hurts is the only quarterback since 1950 to post 4,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in his first 20 career starts, and he now has A.J. Brown as an asset and go-to receiver in crunch time.

Philadelphia will be less run dominant in 2022, thanks to Hurts’ continued improvement and continuity going into year two with the same offensive staff.

Eagles pass rush greatly improved

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ starting defense had a solid overall performance during joint practices against the Cleveland Browns, and an improved pass rush led the way.

Josh Sweat is a year improved, and he had two sacks on both days along with pressures and tackles for loss.

Haason Reddick is listed as the SAM linebacker, but his ability to rush off the edge allows Jonathan Gannon to mix up his front while getting the best rushers on the field.

A.J. Brown is a problem

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The former Ole Miss star is transitioning from a run-heavy offense in Tennesee to an Eagles offense looking to push the ball downfield in 2022 with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

Story continues

Brown won’t be used like Deebo Samuel in Philadelphia, but he’ll likely have the same impact with comparable physicality. Brown dominated Cleveland cornerbacks during the joint sessions, and even more important, he’s going to win contested 50-50 balls that will significantly improve Hurts’ accuracy in the red zone.

Dallas Goedert will be a star

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Celek and Zach Ertz are both really good tight ends, but Goedert has the chance to be the best in Eagles franchise history.

Goedert has flashed that potential all training camp and joined A.J. Brown in dominating Browns’ safeties and linebackers at all three field levels.

Improved red zone efficiency

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was among the top-10 in the NFL last season at converting in the red zone, and they’ll be much improved this season with the additions of Brown and Zach Pascal, along with the improvements made by Jalen Hurts (QB), DeVonta Smith (WR) and Dallas Goedert (TE).

Add in Grant Calcaterra, Kenneth Gainwell, and other dual-threat skill players, and you have the potential for a top-4 offense in 2022.

Bookend tackles

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line and arguably two of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

Jordan Mailata wins with power, athleticism, and pure size, while Lane Johnson is a five-tool left tackle who’ll be his healthiest in years.

Both players were tested during joint practice sessions by two of the NFL’s top pass rushers, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Eagles cornerback trio

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

There are some concerns about the depth at safety, but Jonathan Gannon can rest easy with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox at cornerback.

Philadelphia goes four or five deep at cornerback.

Still, the trio mentioned above should help the Eagles improve tremendously at every significant defensive stat, along with the addition of Kyzir White.

Thanks to his cover cornerbacks, Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator can now be creative and versatile with his defensive scheme.

[pickup_prop id=”26651″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire