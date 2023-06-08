Eagles news: 49ers are ecstatic to have Javon Hargrave on their side in 2023

Javon Hargrave switched sides, so to speak, departing Philadelphia but staying in the NFC after inking a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco.

A game-wrecking defensive tackle, Hargrave will return to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 as a member of the 49ers, and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is “ecstatic” about the former South Carolina State sleeper being on “his side.”

“We know what he can do,” Williams said Wednesday. “I was ecstatic that we don’t have to see him on the other sideline again Williams told USA Today. That guy’s a heck of a playmaker. It sometimes seems unreal that we got a player like that to add to the type of defense we have. But I said it before, I’ll say it again, those guys up in the front office, they work magic. So we add another playmaker, another great player to the defense. I’m just eager to see him this season.”

Hargrave will bolster a defensive front featuring Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Drake Jackson, Javon Kinlaw, Clelin Ferrell, and other talented pass rushers.

According to PFF, Hargrave logged a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 while helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl and ranked fourth among all interior pass rushers with 57 quarterback pressures last season.

