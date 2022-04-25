Eagles’ Nate Herbig signing restricted free agent tender

Eagles backup guard signing restricted free agent tender originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles backup guard Nate Herbig will sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

At this point in the offseason, it’s really just procedural, but it guarantees the Eagles will have Herbig on their depth chart in 2022 with a salary of $2.433 million.

The deadline for offers sheets for restricted free agents passed last week. So Herbig, who will become unrestricted next offseason, will simply sign his tender without any other options.

The Eagles on Monday kicked off their voluntary offseason workout program. They had the second-latest start date in the NFL.

Last month, the Eagles used a right of first refusal tender on Herbig. Those come this season with a set salary of $2.433 million, which might seem like a lot for a backup guard, but Herbig has been a pretty valuable player during his three seasons with the Eagles.

Herbig, 23, joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 draft. During his three seasons with the Eagles, he has played in 33 games with 17 starts. In 2021, he played in 16 games and started five at right guard for a total of 481 offensive snaps (46%).

With Herbig back, the Eagles have pretty solid depth on the interior of their line, even after the retirement of Brandon Brooks. Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo seem like the likely starters, which leaves Herbig, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta and Jack Anderson as the top interior backups.

Coming into free agency, Herbig was one of four restricted free agents but was the only one the Eagles tendered. They reached agreements on one-year deals with RB Boston Scott and WR Greg Ward Jr., while LB Alex Singleton hit the open market and ended up in Denver.

