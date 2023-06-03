Eagles named the best trade fit for Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker

Even after signing Terrell Edmunds and drafting Sydney Brown, some NFL analysts believe the Eagles still need to address the safety position.

Bill Barnwell named Budda Baker, a perfect target for Philadelphia in his latest free agent and potential trade, fits for ESPN.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Best team fit in a trade: Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles signed safety Terrell Edmunds in free agency and drafted rookie Sydney Brown in Round 3, but would general manager Howie Roseman take a swing to land a veteran? Baker, who requested a trade in April, is one of the league’s most urgent safeties. He has incredible play speed and would fit as a top-down defender in split-field coverages under new coordinator Sean Desai. Baker had at least 98 tackles over the past five seasons, and he creates plays on the ball in coverage, too.

Baker, 27, is under contract for the 2023 season at $16.9 million, and he’s currently the seventh-highest-paid safety in the league.

Baker also has a club option for 2024 worth $18 million.

Adam Schefter reports that Baker’s trade request was made in February, and the versatile safety wants to be the highest-paid player at the position.

Baker is a true difference maker, and in his six seasons with Arizona, he has earned five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, and one second-team All-Pro selection.

The former Washington Huskies star logged 11 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 15 games for Arizona.

He’d more than make up for the enormous big-play potential that C.J. Gardner-Johnson took with him to Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire