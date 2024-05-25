Eagles named the best fit for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell

The Eagles are stacked along the defensive line, but with Fletcher Cox announcing his retirement, Vic Fangio could use a versatile veteran to help mentor some talented interior defenders.

ESPN recently ranked the best team fit for some of the top remaining free agents, and Calais Campbell was the player of interest for Philadelphia.

A return to Atlanta is a possibility for Campbell if he decides to play another season at age 38. He tied for the team lead in sacks last season with 6.5. But I’m instead looking at the Eagles. Campbell would fit in Vic Fangio’s 30 front as a rotational end, building more depth. At 6-foot-8 and 282 pounds, he can hold the point against the run game when matched up with offensive tackles, and he was a productive player last season for the Falcons, registering 28 pressures. I see Campbell as a total pro who could help multiple NFL squads.

Campbell started all 17 regular season games for Atlanta and contributed to the Falcons’ defensive turnaround. He finished the 2023 season playing at a high level and could replace Fletcher Cox as a viable mentor to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

