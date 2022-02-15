Eagles named the best fit for two of ESPN’s top-50 free agents for 2022

NFL free agency is about a month away and as the Eagles continue to retool their roster, they’ll have a shot at landing elite talent on both sides of the ball.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen looked at some of the best fits for the top free agents primed set to hit the open market, utilizing Kevin Seifert’s top-50 free-agent rankings to gauge the proper fits.

Philadelphia landed one of the NFL’s more versatile safeties, and a dynamic slot receiver that could take Jalen Hurts to the next level as a passer.

7. Marcus Williams, S Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles

A game-changing safety who can flourish in the box, while tracking the ball in open space, Williams would give Jonathan Gannon the perfect chase piece for his matchups against high-profile quarterbacks.

Why it makes sense: Williams will have several options as a high-level free safety with 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections in five seasons. The Eagles’ safety unit is in transition, and the team could be willing to outbid the Saints and others. — Fowler Scheme fit: Williams is a fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme as a post or quarters defender who has elite range — and the ball skills to make plays down the field. — Bowen

42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Smith-Schuster would immediately upgrade the Eagles passing game while giving quarterback Jalen Hurts a dynamite target underneath.

Why it makes sense: Smith-Schuster seems destined to leave Pittsburgh. The Chiefs were interested a year ago and could circle back. Smith-Schuster has battled knee and shoulder issues, but when healthy, he can make tough catches over the middle and is a strong blocker — which would help Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s run-heavy attack. — Fowler Scheme fit: The Eagles have speed and vertical ability in the wide receiver room, but they are lacking a slot target with physical traits. Smith-Schuster is more explosive than you think, with the catch-and-run ability to work as a big slot in Sirianni’s offense. — Bowen

