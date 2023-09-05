Eagles name nine captains, including two first-timers, for the 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have announced nine captains for the 2023 season as voted on by players:

• Jalen Hurts

• Jason Kelce

• Lane Johnson

• Fletcher Cox

• Brandon Graham

• Darius Slay

• Jake Elliott

• A.J. Brown

• DeVonta Smith

In the three years under head coach Nick Sirianni, players have voted for their captains. The first seven of the captains on the list above were the seven captains from the 2022 season. This year, Brown and Smith have been added to the list.

Jalen Hurts: The 25-year-old quarterback is now a three-time captain and is coming off an incredible 2022 season, when he was the MVP runner-up. This offseason, Hurts signed a $255 million contract extension. He’s the unquestioned leader of this team and his teammates are clearly willing to follow him.

Jason Kelce: This could very well be the last season in the NFL for the Eagles’ 35-year-old All-Pro center. The future Hall of Famer is a captain for the sixth straight season as he enters Year 13 in the NFL.

Lane Johnson: The Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle is a captain for a second-straight season. A few years ago, the Eagles had just two offensive captains but Johnson was added to the group last year. The 33-year-old Johnson is entering Year 11 in the NFL.

Fletcher Cox: This is Cox’s sixth straight season as an Eagles captain. The 32-year-old veteran returned on another one-year deal to run it back in 2023. He’s the veteran in a pretty young defensive tackle room and a lot of those young players look up to Cox.

Brandon Graham: The longest-tenured professional athlete in the City of Philadelphia is entering his record-tying 14th season as a member of the Eagles in 2023. He has been a captain in five of the last seven seasons.

Darius Slay: It was clear how much it meant to Slay to be voted as a captain by his teammates last year. It was his first time earning that honor in his career and he took it seriously. After some offseason questions about his future in Philly, Slay is back at age 32.

Jake Elliott: The Eagles’ kicker is a special teams captain for the second straight season. Elliott had another fantastic season in 2022. While he didn’t make it back to a Pro Bowl, he did make 5 of 6 from 50+ in the regular season. He also went 4-for-4 in the playoffs.

A.J. Brown: The Eagles’ 26-year-old Pro Bowl receiver is entering Year 5 of his career and this is the first time he’s been named a captain. Brown had 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

DeVonta Smith: While so much attention went to Brown, Smith quietly had nearly 1,200 receiving yards in his second NFL season. As he enters Year 3, he has already been named a captain on a veteran-heavy leadership group.

