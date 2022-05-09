Eagles must target CB James Bradberry after his release by Giants

The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source. The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money. (Savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022

The Eagles have a need at the cornerback position opposite Darius Slay and one of the NFC East’s top cover guys is now available.

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are releasing the Pro Bowl cornerback, saving almost $12 million in salary cap space.

In 2020, the first year of the deal, Bradberry logged three interceptions, and 18 pass deflections, and made the Pro Bowl after being rated as the sixth highest-graded cornerback in football.

Last season, Bradberry took a step back, Pro Football Focus had him graded as the sixth-best cornerback in the league that year.

In 2021, Bradberry had 17 passes defended and a career-high four interceptions, but his play was deemed to have fallen off after he landed a grade outside the top-50.

The move comes almost two years after Bradberry signed a $45 million contract as one of the top cornerbacks in free agency with the Giants and now he’ll look to prove new GM Joe Schoen wrong and Philadelphia could be the perfect city to make such a thing happen.

