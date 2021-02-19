Eagles moving Genard Avery to linebacker for 2021 NFL season

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Lost in the news of the Eagles pending Carson Wentz trade, is the word that Genard Avery is set to switch to the linebacker position for the 2021 NFL season.

The Eagles traded their 2021 fourth-round pick to acquire Avery ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline from the Browns.

