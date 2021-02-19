Eagles moving Genard Avery to linebacker for 2021 NFL season

@footwork_king1 says Eagles are moving Genard Avery to LB. Makes a lot of sense. I didn’t like how they used him in the past. This is the right move. https://t.co/q9boqMr8Z2 — Dashawn Abrams (@dashawn_abrams) February 19, 2021

Lost in the news of the Eagles pending Carson Wentz trade, is the word that Genard Avery is set to switch to the linebacker position for the 2021 NFL season.

The Eagles traded their 2021 fourth-round pick to acquire Avery ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline from the Browns.

