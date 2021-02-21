The Eagles have a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon and that will lead to changes to the way they look on defense in 2021.

One change appears to involve Genard Avery. Avery has played defensive end since joining the Eagles in 2019, but a new position is in his future.

Trainer Rischad Whitfield, who is known as the Footwork King, posted a video of Avery working out on Twitter and wrote that the “best news” he’s heard all week is that the Eagles plan to change Avery’s positions. He added that Avery should have been a linebacker all along.

At 250 pounds, Avery was a small defensive end and he only played 159 defensive snaps in 19 games for the Eagles. He was acquired from the Browns in a trade that saw a 2021 fourth-round pick go back to Cleveland.

Avery had 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. He had 4.5 sacks for the Browns as a rookie in 2018.

Eagles are moving Genard Avery to linebacker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk