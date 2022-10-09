Eagles move to 5-0 with 20-17 win in Arizona

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, but they needed some help from the Cardinals to get it.

After the Eagles took a 20-17 lead on a Cameron Dicker field goal with 1:45 left to play, Kyler Murray was able to get the Cardinals to midfield on a run and a pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Murray, who had no timeouts available, hit Ertz and Hollywood Brown for two more first downs that moved the ball to the Philadelphia 34-yard-line before stopping clock with a spike.

Murray than ran for nine more yards before sliding to go down and spiking the ball. That left the Cardinals with a 4th-and-1 and left no choice but to send Matt Ammendola up for a 43-yard field goal to tie the game. Ammendola pushed the kick wide to the right and the Eagles held on for their fifth win of the year.

A few more yards before sliding might have made a difference, but a 43-yard kick shouldn’t be too big of an ask for your kicker.

Ammendola was cut by the Chiefs earlier this year after being a big reason why they lost to the Colts. If Matt Prater remains out for Arizona, they may opt for a different replacement.

Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half to stake the Eagles to a 14-0 lead, but they were not able to continue pouring on the points after his second score. While long Cardinals drives cut down on their opportunities in the second half, they also had a first down on the Arizona 10-yard-line before Dicker’s final field goal so they didn’t take full advantage of their opportunities.

They took advantage of enough to win, though, and that sets them up for a big showdown with the Cowboys at home next Sunday night. Hurts ran 15 times for 61 yards and completed 26-of-36 passes for 239 yards. Miles Sanders added 58 yards on 15 carries and Dallas Goedert had eight catches for 95 yards.

Murray finished 28-of-42 for 250 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also ran for 42 yards, but the slow start wound up catching up with the team again as they had to turn to a kicker off the street to try to extend the game in the final seconds.

They’ll travel to Seattle to face the 2-3 Seahawks in Week Six.

