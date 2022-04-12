Eagles mock draft: Trade up for a special Sauce? Is there a Miles Sanders replacement?

It's easier to get a sense of where the Eagles might be headed in the NFL draft after their offseason additions of three free agents and their trade with the Saints.

Instead of having three first-round picks this year, the Eagles will have two. But they'll get an extra first rounder in 2023, along with an extra third-round pick this year. So they'll still have five picks in the first three rounds.

By signing linebacker Kyzir White, for example, the Eagles might be less inclined to use a first-round pick on a linebacker. That might not necessarily be the case at wide receiver, where the Eagles only added Zach Pascal.

And the Eagles still might draft a pass rusher in the first round even though they signed Haason Reddick early in free agency.

But the Eagles still haven't addressed their secondary other than bringing back safety Anthony Harris. Longtime safety Rodney McLeod signed with the Colts while cornerback Steve Nelson remains a free agent.

Here, then, is an Eagles-only mock draft with 2 1/2 weeks to go:

Former MSU football player Connor Heyward catches a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl earlier this month in Mobile, Alabama.

Round 7, No. 237

Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

The Eagles should use this pick, which came from the Saints in the recent trade, to address tight end.

They don't have a pressing need for one as Dallas Goedert is one of the NFL's elite tight ends. But there isn't much experience behind Goedert in Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson, both undrafted free agents last year. And Jackson is recovering from a torn ACL.

Heyward, the son of NFL running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, is a converted running back. He can be useful both as a runner and blocker in short-yardage situations.

Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (29) celebrates a big play with defensive end Thomas Booker (4).

Round 5, No. 166

Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

It's fitting that the Eagles would use this pick acquired from the Cardinals in the Zach Ertz trade to take someone from Stanford, Ertz's alma mater. Booker, who's 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, had 7.5 sacks his first two seasons before getting just 1 in each of the last two seasons.

Booker also blocked two kicks and intercepted a pass during his college career. He can work in behind Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass (4) passes against the Alabama State Hornets at the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 31, 2021.

Round 5, No. 162

Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M

Yes, the Eagles will take a quarterback in the draft. It just won't be in an early round. Glass fits the prototype as a developmental QB coming from an HBCU where he was named the Deacon Jones player of the year two times. The NFL will be a major upgrade in competition.

March 4: Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens goes through drills.

Round 5, No. 154

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

The Eagles acquired this pick from Washington, sending the Commanders a sixth- and seventh-round pick last year.

Jurgens is an unheralded and undersized center who's known for his athleticism. Does that remind you another center the Eagles drafted in the sixth round in 2011? Jason Kelce turned out OK.

National Team linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming and tight end Trey McBride of Colorado State run through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.

Round 4, No. 124

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

The Eagles bolstered their linebacking corps by adding White. But they did lose Alex Singleton, who led the Eagles in tackles last season with 137, to free agency. And they're still waiting for Davion Taylor (third round, 2020) to prove himself.

White is signed to a one-year deal. If he's really good, he'll likely price himself out of returning. And if he's not, the Eagles won't want him back anyway.

Muma can be a significant contributor on special teams, another role that Singleton filled. Muma had 142 tackles and 3 INTs last season for Wyoming.

Oregon's Verone McKinley III hauls in a pass while running drills at Oregon Football's Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Round 3, No. 101

Verone McKinley, S, Oregon

This pick also came in the deal with the Saints. McKinley had 6 interceptions last season, and the Eagles definitely need help in creating turnovers in the back end.

For this season, McKinley would have the chance to serve as the third safety behind Harris and Marcus Epps. Harris is also on a one-year deal, so either McKinley or K'Von Wallace could become a starter in 2023.

Prairie View Am Panthers defensive back Bryce Turner (19) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter at Kyle Field.

Round 3, No. 83

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Miles Sanders is entering the final year of his rookie contract. And like at linebacker, the Eagles typically don't pay exorbitant salaries for running backs.

If Sanders stays healthy and plays well, he could price himself out of returning. Conversely, if Sanders, who has missed nine games in the last two seasons, can't stay healthy, then the Eagles might want to move on anyway.

Spiller, who's 6-feet, 217 pounds, is more suited to be an every-down back than Kenny Gainwell, the only back the Eagles have signed beyond this season.

Round 2, No. 51

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens worked his way back from an ACL tear last spring to play in the final 5 games for the national champion Bulldogs. Pickens was considered a top recruit coming out of high school, and he certainly lived up to the hype as a freshman in 2019 with 727 yards receiving and 8 TDs.

But Pickens has only played in 12 games since then. Still, at 6-3, 195 pounds, Pickens has a big catch radius. He just needs to get stronger. The potential is there, evidenced by his 52-yard reception in the national championship game.

Round 1, No. 18

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

The Eagles got this pick from the Saints after trading two of their three first-rounders (Nos. 16 and 19) to New Orleans. And here, the Eagles will get a pass rusher who will have time to develop as he works into a rotation with Reddick, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

Karlaftis, who only started playing football in high school, will benefit tremendously. By 2023, it's possible that both Graham and Barnett won't be back, giving Karlaftis regular playing time. He should be ready.

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) celebrates a sack of Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Round 1, No. 15

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Eagles got this pick from the Dolphins in a 2021 trade. But in order to get Gardner, the Eagles will likely have to trade ahead of Houston and Baltimore at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively.

It might take the No. 15 pick and a third-rounder, which isn't a steep price to pay for an immediate starter. Gardner is both big (6-3) and fast (4.41 in the 40). But he could fall out of the top 10 if one or two quarterbacks are taken. If he does, the Eagles should pounce.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

