Eagles miss opportunities, then fall apart amid injuries, mistakes in loss to 49ers

PHILADELPHIA – It fell apart quickly when the Eagles missed out on two touchdowns and a field goal in the first half.

Shortly thereafter, two veteran linemen left the game with possible multi-week injuries, the Eagles' defense began to crumble amid undisciplined penalties, and the offense that was brilliant last week couldn't get restarted.

And then the 49ers took control, sending the Eagles to a 17-11 loss Sunday.

It was the first loss under head coach Nick Sirianni, and he made a questionable decision on a 4th-and-goal from the 49ers' 3-yard line in the second quarter. Instead of kicking a short field goal for a 6-0 lead, the Eagles went for it on fourth down and missed.

The missed plays ended up haunting the Eagles (1-1), as did injuries to offensive lineman Brandon Brooks and defensive lineman Brandon Graham. Brooks left with a chest injury while Graham left with an ankle injury. Neither returned.

Of more concern to the Eagles was the injury to Graham. He was carted off into the locker room just before halftime. The injury seemed serious as he couldn't put weight on his leg. He was diagnosed with an ankle injury.

Before that, the Eagles had several chances to take a big lead against San Francisco.

There was a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor that was called back when Reagor stepped out of bounds before catching the ball. Jake Elliott later tried a 45-yard field goal that was blocked.

That was followed by a 91-yard pass from Hurts to Quez Watkins down to the 49ers' 6-yard line that resulted in no points.

On the next play, the left side of the offensive line was called for a false start, moving the ball back 5 yards. Still, the Eagles were bailed out when Josh Norman was called for pass interference against DeVonta Smith, giving the Eagles a first down at the 1.

But Hurts threw incomplete, then Miles Sanders lost three yards before Hurts ran for a yard, setting up a 4th-and-goal from the 3. The Eagles went for a high-risk play as Hurts handed off to Greg Ward, a former quarterback. Ward rolled to his right, trying to hit Hurts in the back of the end zone. But Hurts was well covered and the pass was incomplete.

At that point, with 4:20 left in the first half, the Eagles had 204 yards and the 49ers had 65.

Hurts finished 12-for-23 for 190 yards. He also ran for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles fall apart amid injuries, mistakes in loss to 49ers