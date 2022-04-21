The Eagles could draft a receiver in the first or second round for the fourth consecutive year. The reason is obvious: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor didn’t work out as planned.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round choice in 2019, and the Eagles made Reagor a first-round choice in 2020.

DeVonta Smith, whom the team drafted in the first round last year, looks like a keeper after 916 yards as a rookie.

The Eagles, who have the No. 15 and No. 18 selections, have Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson on their radar. If Phildelphia ends up taking one of them, it will be to try and fix a past mistake.

“You’re constantly evaluating things that you did wrong, and you always want to learn from the things that you did right, and lessons that you have from that,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said, via Martin Frank of delawareonline.comm.

Roseman then mentioned Reagor, who has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons.

“With Jalen, obviously I know that he gets a lot of attention in this city, and I know that he’s working his butt off,” Roseman said. “Sometimes the book isn’t necessarily written on all of those guys.”

Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com recently reported the Eagles have received calls about Reagor. So it might come as more of a surprise if Reagor is back on the Eagles’ 2022 roster than if is somewhere else.

Eagles’ miss on Jalen Reagor could prompt them to use another high pick on a WR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk