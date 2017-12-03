Eagles Milestones: Carson Wentz, offense can soar to new heights

The Eagles have been making history all year, and they can make even more on Sunday night in Seattle.



Carson Wentz, the Eagles' stingy run defense and their explosive scoring offense highlight this week's edition of Eagles Milestone Watch.



• If Carson Wentz throws two or more touchdown passes and one or fewer interception against the Seahawks, it will be his eighth consecutive such game. That would equal the fifth-longest streak in NFL history behind only a 13-game streak by Aaron Rodgers in 2011, streaks of 11 games in 2010 and 2011 and nine games in 2015 by Tom Brady and a nine-game streak by Peyton Manning over 2012 and 2013.









• Wentz also goes into Seattle with a streak of 13 straight games with one or more TD pass and one or fewer interception. If Wentz throws one or more TD and one or fewer interception, he will join Rodgers (2011) and Matt Ryan (2016) as only the third quarterback in NFL history to open a season with 12 straight games with one or more touchdown passes and one or fewer interceptions.

• If the Eagles beat the Seahawks and score 26 points, they will be the sixth team in NFL history to win 10 straight games while scoring 26 or more points in all 10. The others are the 2015 Panthers (12), 2012 and 2013 Broncos (11) and 2005 Colts, 2010 and 2011 Patriots and 1961 and 1962 Houston Oilers (all 10).

• If the Eagles score 30 points Sunday, their streak of six straight games with 30 points will match the ninth-longest in NFL history.

• The Eagles have rushed for at least 100 yards in 10 straight games. Another 100-yard game gives the Eagles the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.

• The Eagles have held four straight opponents under 240 net yards of offense. If they do it again, they will be the first NFL team to hold five straight opponents under 240 yards since the 1992 Cowboys.

• If the Eagles win by 23 or more points Sunday, they will become only the third team in NFL history to win five straight games by 23 or more points. The others were also Eagles teams -- the 1949 team did it five straight weeks as did the 1953 team. The Eagles are one of 10 teams with four straight wins by 23 or more points, only the third in the last 50 years.

• The Eagles have out-rushed their last three opponents by 100 or more yards. The last time they had a 100-yard rushing margin in four straight games was 1990, when they did it in the last five games of the regular season.



