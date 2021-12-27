Eagles’ Miles Sanders to have X-rays over concern of hand fracture

Sanders to have X-rays over concern of hand fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miles Sanders left Sunday’s 34-10 win late in the first half with a hand injury and now the Eagles will wait to find out how severe it is.

After Sanders left the game, he was eventually ruled out and didn’t return.

He’ll have X-rays in the morning over concern about a possible hand fracture, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

Iâ€™m told Miles Sanders will have the x-rays in the morning to determine https://t.co/Z6SByVzAvO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 27, 2021

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio first reported the concern about a hand fracture.

Losing Sanders would obviously be a big blow for the Eagles. Before his exit on Sunday, Sanders had 45 yards on seven carries. And over the last month he’s been fantastic.

In the Eagles’ previous four games, Sanders had 67 carries for 409 yards (6.10) and was a big part of the Eagles’ impressive running attack.

When healthy this season, Sanders has been great. But he's struggled to stay healthy. He missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury and left last week's game early with a quad injury that kept him out of practice this past week.

What could make the loss of Sanders even tougher is the fact that Jordan Howard left Sunday’s game early too with a stinger. The Eagles’ rushing attack has been great the last couple months and they’ve had games without Sanders and games without Howard. But they haven’t had a game without either of them since Tampa Bay in Week 6, when Howard was still on the practice squad.

After Sanders and Howard, the Eagles still have Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell on their active roster. They also have Jason Huntley on the practice squad.

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube