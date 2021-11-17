Eagles coach drops a hint at Miles Sanders' new RB role as he begins return from ankle injury

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said it's possible that running back Miles Sanders could play this Sunday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

But in what role?

Sirianni certainly made it seem like Sanders will have to share carries with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, who have both excelled since Sanders went on injured reserve on Oct. 24 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders is eligible to come off IR this week against the New Orleans Saints after missing the minimum three games. The Eagles announced that they have opened the 21-day practice window for Sanders, beginning with the walkthrough practice Wednesday.

Sirianni said he'll wait until the end of the week to decide if Sanders will come off IR.

"When you have guys who have been running the ball well, that's a good problem to have," Sirianni said. "It speaks to our depth that we have here in the running back room."

Then he added this: "If Miles is healthy and ready to go, he's our starter. But that doesn't mean every situation equals the same thing. You have to be able to adjust and ... every situation does have different circumstances and different thought processes behind it."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

But Sanders will return to a different kind of running attack.

Since Sanders went on IR, the Eagles have averaged 41.7 carries and 208.7 yards rushing per game, compared to only 23.4 rushes and 116.7 yards per game in the first seven games with Sanders in the lineup.

Howard has 211 yards on 41 carries during the three games. Scott has 181 yards on 33 carries. Before Sanders' injury, neither had a single carry all season.

"We got a whole stable," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "Everybody can run, can do good things with the football. I’m excited to have (Sanders) back. He’s a tremendous player, tremendous person. We got a lot of guys who can do it."

That exuberance for the running attack can be seen in the offensive linemen against Denver in the Eagles' 30-13 win on Sunday.

The Eagles had 214 yards rushing, led by Howard with 83 yards and Scott with 81. Quarterback Jalen Hurts added 53 yards rushing. He has averaged only 18 passing attempts per game over the three games, compared with 34.7 per game before that.

On three of those runs, Lane Johnson blocked his Broncos' counterpart, then gave an emphatic first-down signal as Howard or Scott rushed past.

Watch Lane's enthusiasm for signaling first down build on these 3 plays lol pic.twitter.com/RvAoVQgWtM — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 15, 2021

"I was just feeling good we got a first down," Johnson said. "That one (throw-down of a Denver player), he crossed my face and was late to the play. Other than that, everybody is running the ball really well right now no matter who we give it to."

Added left tackle Jordan Mailata: "I want to see Lane do that. Kind of inspires me to do the same. It's like infectious. It's great. It's Lane doing Lane things. It's just showing emotion. Execution fuels emotion."

Either way, maintaining that running success against the Saints could be a challenge. The Saints have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 72.9 yards per game.

Then again, the Broncos were ranked sixth against the run, and the Eagles weren't slowed at all.

But will there be enough carries for everyone?

Before Sanders got hurt, he wasn't used as much as expected for an every-down back. He had 300 yards rushing on 63 carries, averaging just nine carries per game. Still, Sanders was averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Rookie Kenny Gainwell was the only other running back to carry the ball while Sanders was playing. But Gainwell hasn't run the ball much since Sanders went out. Other than getting several carries late in the 44-6 blowout of Detroit, Gainwell had hasn't had more than two carries in each of the last two games.

"They’ve just done a really nice job of filling in, and we are going to have some tough decisions," Sirianni said. "We’ll do whatever we think is necessary to win the next game."

Slay wins NFC award

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after he returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos.

It's Slay's fourth defensive award of his career, but first with the Eagles. Slay said he feels like he should have also gotten the award when he had two interceptions against Carolina on Oct. 10.

"It’s all good," he said. "I appreciate being on that list. A lot of great guys on that list. I'll just try to keep building from there."

As for injuries, the Eagles had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. But LB Davion Taylor (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (concussion) and DT Fletcher Cox (rest) would not have practiced.

