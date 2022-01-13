Eagles’ Miles Sanders returns to practice without hand wrapped

Sanders returns to practice without hand wrapped originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday to begin their week, which means Miles Sanders (hand) returned to practice for the first time on Thursday since breaking his hand against the Giants in Week 16.

While Sanders was limited on Thursday, there’s still plenty of hope that he’ll be able to play on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Sanders was listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated injury report too.

The Eagles practiced in their bubble at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday so reporters weren’t able to watch any of the session because of COVID-19 concerns, but Sanders was seen heading to practice. And you’ll notice there’s no wrap on his hand.

Miles Sanders makes his way to practice. Nothing noticeable on his hand that was broken. pic.twitter.com/fjdqN03NBf — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 13, 2022

Here’s the Eagles’ full injury report from Thursday:

Did not participate: Josh Sweat (illness)

Limited: Shaun Bradley (stinger), Andre Dillard (knee), Nate Herbig (ankle), Lane Johnson (knee/rest), Miles Sanders (hand)

Full: Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (thumb), Jalen Hurts (ankle), Jason Kelce (rest), Kary Vincent (foot), Greg Ward (back)

A few notes on this injury report:

• This is the second missed day for Sweat, who has a non-COVID-19 illness. That’s somewhat concerning because the Eagles will need to get pressure on Tom Brady on Sunday and Sweat has been their most productive edge rusher this season.

• Good news that Dickerson and Ward were full participants after being limited with their ailments on Wednesday.

• The Bradley injury is one to keep an eye on. It’s a good sign that he was able to practice but it’s worth watching. The Eagles rely on him on special teams.

• Johnson remained limited on Thursday, so it seems like his knee is bothering him. But he also did an interview with reporters on Thursday and is expected to play on Sunday.

