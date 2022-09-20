Eagles' Miles Sanders quietly stacks together another big game

Miles Sanders quietly stacks together another big game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

That’s two weeks in a row now Jalen Hurts has been the star of the show. Two weeks in a row the passing game has been terrific. Two weeks in a row the Eagles have won a game on the strength of their 24-year-old quarterback.

And two weeks in a row Miles Sanders has quietly been a beast.

Sanders followed his 96-yard game in the Eagles’ opener in Detroit with an 80-yarder Monday night at the Linc in the 24-7 win over the Vikings, and while the numbers aren’t overwhelming, Sanders has been the perfect compliment to Hurts as the Eagles have raced out to a 2-0 start.

If you didn’t remember what a healthy Miles Sanders looks like, it’s pretty darn impressive.

Two weeks in, Sanders is 7th in the league in rushing yards and 4th with his 5.9 average, trailing only D’Andre Swift, Aaron Jones and his former college teammate Saquon Barkley.

He’s off to the fastest start by an Eagles running back through two games since LeSean McCoy in his 2013 all-pro season.

And he’s moving the chains. Sanders has carried 30 times and 10 of those have gone for first downs. He’s only three first downs behind league leader Jonathan Taylor of Salem, who has 13. And he’s already got six runs of 10 yards or more – only one behind the four co-league leaders.

Now in his fourth year, Sanders has developed into a more decisive ball carrier. Remember how he used to dance around looking for the home run? Now he just hits the hole hard and gets positive yards.

Look at his percentage of negative runs year-by-year in his career:

2019: 20 percent

2020: 18 percent

2021: 12 percent

2022: 10 percent

That's terrific growth in an area Sanders had to improve.

The biggest concern with Sanders has always been his health, and when he missed three weeks of training camp – coming off two injury-plagued seasons – it was definitely worrisome.

But there’s a reason the Eagles were overly careful with him all summer. Although Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert get the headlines, the running game is a huge part of what the Eagles want to do offensively, and a healthy Sanders is the centerpiece of that ground attack.

Two games in, the Eagles are second in the NFL to the Browns in rushing yards and seventh in passing yards.

Shane Steichen has shown he won’t hesitate to dial up a healthy dose of the running game, even when the passing game is operating at a high level. Hurts is a big part of that with his legs, but Sanders is too.

And the Eagles have shown in both games so far that they can run the ball late to keep the clock moving and put teams away.

Sanders is averaging a ridiculous 6.8 yards per carry after halftime, tied with Taylor and Barkley for highest in the league.

The next step for Sanders is putting together a consistent, healthy season.

He’s off to a good start, and this is only the fourth time in his career he’s had consecutive games with at least 80 yards. He’s also only the third Eagles running back to open a season with two games with 80 or more yards and a 4.7 average. Wilbert Montgomery did it in 1981 and LeSean McCoy in 2011.

Sanders has never had a 1,000-yard season – no Eagle has since Shady in 2014 - but in this offense? With this offensive line? And this passing game to loosen up defenses? He’s a lock if he can stay on the field.

There’s also the future to think about. Sanders isn’t signed beyond this year, but the way he’s going the Eagles would be foolish to let him go.

He’s productive, he’s consistent, he’s explosive and most importantly he’s healthy, and we’re all seeing just how important he is to this offense and this team.