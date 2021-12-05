Eagles’ Miles Sanders leaves with ankle injury; bye week coming at perfect time

Sanders leaves with ankle injury; bye week coming at perfect time originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The bye week is coming at the perfect time for Miles Sanders.

The Eagles’ starting running back injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Jets at MetLife Stadium and was then quickly ruled out of the game.

After a one-yard reception at the sideline, Sanders stayed down and was checked on by the medical staff. After limping around the sideline, he parked it on the bench and his day was over.

Sanders, 24, has been dealing with an ankle injury since early against the Raiders back on Oct. 24. He missed three games on Injured Reserve and has tweaked it a couple times since returning to action.

Hopefully, this is just another tweak to that same ankle and a week of rest will have him ready to go after the bye week.

Same ankle. By video, not significant.

Nothing a bye week won't fix.

Doubt he returns today but that is more for score. https://t.co/FetadpDn85 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 5, 2021

Before leaving Sunday’s game, Sanders was a workhorse for the Eagles. He had a career-high 24 carries and finished with 120 yards on the ground, just 2 yards shy of his career high of 122, set against Washington in 2019.

Sunday was Sanders’ first 100-yard game of the 2021 season.

In addition to Sanders’ 120 yards on the ground, he also caught three passes for 22 yards.

The Eagles kept Jordan Howard (knee) on their active roster so it sounds like they’re hopeful he’ll be able to return after the bye week against Washington.

