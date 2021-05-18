Eagles’ Miles Sanders lands in the top-20 of PFFs RB rankings entering the 2021 NFL season
The 2021 NFL season will be huge for Miles Sanders as the third year running back looks towards a potential contract extension, while looking for his first 1,000 yard rushing season.
Sanders is coming off two straight 800+ yard rushing seasons, but fumbles and drops have hindered his ability to climb up the list of the top dual-threat running backs in football.
Pro Football Focus released 2021 running back rankings, and Sanders landed just inside the top-20 at No. 19.
19. MILES SANDERS, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Sanders has been more productive than his PFF grades would suggest, though his grades have been partly dragged down by fumbles (four last season). He has impressive speed, with 14 carries of 15 or more yards since coming into the NFL to pair with an average of 3.3 yards after contact per carry.
Nick Sirianni and his staff are well suited to get the best out of Sanders this season and he should avoid any nagging injuries with Kerryon Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell both on the roster to provide relief.
