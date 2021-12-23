Eagles’ Miles Sanders, Jordan Mailata miss 2nd straight practice

A couple key Eagles miss 2nd straight practice on short week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A couple key Eagles missed their second straight practice on Thursday.

While the Eagles didn’t hold a real practice, instead opting for a walkthrough on this short week, their estimated injury report listed Jordan Mailata (ankle) and Miles Sanders (quad) under the did not participate tag.

The Eagles are having just one practice this week because of the quick turnaround after playing on Tuesday night. We’ll see how much Mailata and Sanders will be able to do on Friday.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Did not practice: Ryan Kerrigan (illness), Jordan Mailata (ankle), Miles Sanders (quad)

Limited: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Jack Stoll (knee)

Full: Jordan Howard (knee), Fletcher Cox (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Lane Johnson

You’ll notice that Kerrigan was listed with an illness. He has been placed on the Eagles’ COVID-19 list, making him the fourth player to land on the list since Sunday.

If Sanders can’t play or is limited on Sunday against the Giants, the Eagles still have a healthy Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell. They’d obviously love to have a fully healthy Sanders, but we’ll see if that’s in the cards.

It would be a bigger problem if Mailata can’t go or is hindered. Because the Eagles have three offensive linemen on their COVID-19 list: starting left guard Landon Dickerson as well as top backup tackles Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark.