Can Eagles' Miles Sanders be a factor after missing most of training camp?

Miles Sanders pronounced himself healthy and ready for the Eagles’ opener Sunday in Detroit.

And he said that we’ve only seen a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

Sanders played eight snaps in the preseason opener against the Jets on Aug. 12 and then wasn’t seen again at practice until last Thursday, three weeks later.

But he said Thursday morning his hamstring injury has healed, and he’s 100 percent for the Lions.

“Just one of those injuries that was very delicate, and if you have a little tweak or if you feel something there, you’ve just got to monitor it and focus on it and just take care of it,” he said. “Attack the rehab and get back ready to go.”

Sanders said he thinks he could have played if he suffered the same injury during the regular season, but there was no reason to push it during the summer.

“It’s just one of those injuries you don’t really want to risk in camp, so I attacked the rehab and I’m back ready to go,” he said.

Sanders said he’s not behind, despite the long layoff.

“I’m still in meetings, asking questions, taking mental reps as each play is going on in practice, just being still in tune with everything, very much in tune,” he said. “I’m just not physically on the field.

“That was a little difficult at the beginning of this year but stuff happens and keep moving on and keep working and get back ready to go Week 1. I haven’t lost a step, honestly, and Sunday will be very good.”

Sanders has flown under the radar this summer because we’ve spent so much time marveling over the Eagles’ impressive receivers, their elite tight end, their young quarterback and their world-class offensive line.

But he’s a huge part of the offense, and this is a pivotal year for him.

Even with his injuries over the last couple years, he’s got 3,303 scrimmage yards, 4th-most in franchise history by a player in his first three seasons – behind LeSean McCoy (4,241), Wilbert Montgomery (3,622) and DeSean Jackson (3,451).

He’s one of just 11 running backs in NFL history to open his career with 900 scrimmage yards in each of his first three seasons, and one of just three to average 4.6 yards per carry in all three.

But he’s never rushed for 1,000 yards, he’s only had five 100-yard games, and he’s only scored 10 touchdowns in 40 games.

Does Sanders believe there’s a lot more there?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. Absolutely a lot more in the tank, but I can only control what I can control and that’s all I worry about. Winning and controlling what I can control. Whatever my job is on each play, that’s my job.”

You could understand it if Sanders got frustrated.

Despite the 8th-highest rushing average by any running back in NFL history (with 500 carries), he’s only gotten 20 carries three times in his career, and he’s averaged only 12 carries per game in his career.

Of course, part of that is the rash of injuries that have marred his last couple seasons.

He’s in a contract year now, and the size of his contract will be based solely on his ability to finally stay healthy and his production.

But he says none of that is on his mind.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “Take it day by day and worry about the left-hand column. The W’s.

“Whenever they want to run the ball, whenever they want to pass it, whatever, it’s my job to do whatever I have to do on that play to make it successful. That’s all I’m really worried about.

“Not really carries or how much production I’m getting. What I’m worried about is the W’s stacking up on the left-hand column. More W’s we got, we’re all doing our job. That’s the only thing that really matters to me.”

Only two players in NFL history have begun their career with a 5.1 average, 100 or more catches and 2,400 rushing yards in their first three years. Sanders and Jamaal Charles.

He believes big things are possible. He just doesn’t like to talk about it.